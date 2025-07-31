Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

