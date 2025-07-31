Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,926 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AHR opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

