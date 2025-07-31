Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $32.26 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 5.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $32,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

