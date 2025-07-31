Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,319 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $69,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0743 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

