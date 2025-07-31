Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 523 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $475.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

