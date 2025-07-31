Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,549 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,733 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,424. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,407.36. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.44.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

