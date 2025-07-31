First National Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $200.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.57 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

