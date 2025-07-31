Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $192.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.62 and its 200-day moving average is $148.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

