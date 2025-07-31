Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,200. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,758 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6%

NOW stock opened at $977.10 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $998.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $952.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

