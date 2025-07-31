American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan

American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,616,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group accounts for about 100.0% of American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan owned approximately 3.13% of American Financial Group worth $343,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Shares of AFG opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

