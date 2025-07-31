XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,074 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

