Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 5,907 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $296.26 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $297.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

