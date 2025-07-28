Rep. C. Scott Franklin Sells JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares

Representative C. Scott Franklin (R-Florida) recently sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In a filing disclosed on July 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY JOINT TBE” account.

Representative C. Scott Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 6/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 6/16/2025.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $298.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $299.59. The firm has a market cap of $829.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Franklin

Scott Franklin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Franklin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Scott Franklin was born in Thomaston, Georgia. Franklin graduated from Lakeland High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 2000 and the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2000 to 2012.

Franklin earned a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy in 1986 and an M.B.A. from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1994. Franklin’s career experience includes owning an insurance agency and working as a naval aviator with the U.S. Navy.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

