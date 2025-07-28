AE Wealth Management LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BATS:UOCT opened at $37.45 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.