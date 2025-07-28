Top Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – July 25th

Tesla, QuantumScape, Rivian Automotive, Vale, NIO, Textron, and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, or support of electric vehicles and their key components—such as batteries, electric drivetrains, and charging infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of the clean-transportation sector as the world shifts away from internal-combustion engines. Like all equities, they carry risks tied to technological adoption, competition, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $12.98 on Friday, hitting $318.28. 93,190,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,063,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.19.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,684,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,150,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,667,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,190,971. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 31,595,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,320,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vale has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NIO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 44,532,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,686,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. NIO has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Textron (TXT)

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Shares of TXT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.69. 2,460,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,850. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

NASDAQ:FFIE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,648,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,161,802. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

