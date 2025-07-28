Promising Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – July 25th

CSX, Ovintiv, Canadian National Railway, Liberty Energy, and Raymond James Financial are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities of companies incorporated or headquartered in Canada and listed primarily on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange. They are denominated in Canadian dollars and span sectors like energy, materials, finance and telecommunications, offering investors exposure to the Canadian economy and its resource-driven industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 13,541,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,664,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Liberty Energy (LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,318,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 453,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.04. Raymond James Financial has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Read More