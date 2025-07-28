Top Small Cap Stocks To Consider – July 26th

AEye, Mill City Ventures III, and Opendoor Technologies are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are smaller and often younger, they can offer higher growth potential but also tend to exhibit greater volatility and lower liquidity than larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AEye (LIDR)

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

LIDR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 330,298,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,296,868. The company has a market cap of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.77. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCVT traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 109,540,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.81. Mill City Ventures III has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPEN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 231,616,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,634,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.78. Opendoor Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

