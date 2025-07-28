BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $761.51 million for the quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 207.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 70.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

