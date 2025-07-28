7,903 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $314.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $314.54.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

