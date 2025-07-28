Radian Group (RDN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $321.97 million for the quarter.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $33.83 on Monday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $171,834.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,469.28. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,096. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Radian Group stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDN

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.