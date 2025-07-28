AECOM (ACM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93. AECOM has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in AECOM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 62.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

