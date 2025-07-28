AECOM (ACM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AECOM Stock Performance
Shares of ACM stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93. AECOM has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in AECOM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 62.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
