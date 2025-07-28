Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.9%
Shares of LSCC opened at $53.79 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor
In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
