Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $203.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.