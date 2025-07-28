University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.3% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average of $185.43. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.