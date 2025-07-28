Water Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 26th

CSX, PepsiCo, CRH, CocaCola, Home Depot, United Rentals, and RTX are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves water utilities, infrastructure, treatment and distribution. Investors buy them to gain exposure to an essential, hard-to-substitute resource whose steady demand can offer relatively stable returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,706,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. 6,596,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,334,833. The stock has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.03. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. 8,790,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,568,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,367,130. The firm has a market cap of $297.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.17. 2,220,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

United Rentals (URI)

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $13.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $888.41. 872,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $747.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $693.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.86. 4,727,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $157.33. The stock has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

