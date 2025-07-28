Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – July 26th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves researching, developing, manufacturing or applying materials and devices at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the potential breakthroughs—such as ultra-strong materials, advanced drug delivery systems or miniaturized electronics—driven by nanotech innovation. As an emerging sector, nanotechnology stocks can offer high growth potential but often carry elevated technical and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 998,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $131.11. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $228.42.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.08. The company had a trading volume of 101,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average of $205.10. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $241.64.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 74,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. NVE has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

