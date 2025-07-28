Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today – July 25th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are heavily tied to blockchain technology and digital assets. By investing in these equities—such as crypto exchanges, mining firms or firms holding large crypto positions—investors gain indirect exposure to the price movements and growth of the cryptocurrency market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,950,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,628,879. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $113.44.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

NASDAQ:GLXY traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 5,862,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 10,592,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,131,593. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $504.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.40.

