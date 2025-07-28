Bank Stocks Worth Watching – July 25th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Vertiv, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Wells Fargo & Company, Fiserv, and SoFi Technologies are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities representing ownership interests in publicly traded banking institutions, entitling shareholders to a proportional claim on the bank’s assets and earnings. Their market performance is closely tied to factors such as interest‐rate movements, credit quality trends, regulatory changes and the overall economic cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $567.35. 14,613,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,631,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.49. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $567.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $299.59. The stock has a market cap of $826.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $12.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,679,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,667,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,651,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,955,348. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

