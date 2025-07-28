Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $405.08 million for the quarter.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 54.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 224,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 33.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

