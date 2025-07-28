Passive Capital Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $136.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

