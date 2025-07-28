Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.22% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

