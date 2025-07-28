Passive Capital Management LLC. Buys 620 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 743,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 736,329 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after buying an additional 634,282 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 931,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 431,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,134,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,289,000 after buying an additional 414,342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

