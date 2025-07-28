Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5,409.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,326.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 88,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 82,132 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $63.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

