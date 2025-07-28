Passive Capital Management LLC. Sells 498 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Passive Capital Management LLC. lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

