Meridian Management Co. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

