Passive Capital Management LLC. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $289.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $289.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

