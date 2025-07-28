Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 14.3% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $46,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,732,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,877,000 after buying an additional 83,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.73 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

