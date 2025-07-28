Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/18/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2025 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2025 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2025 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2025 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2025 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/16/2025 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

CSCO opened at $68.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after buying an additional 1,865,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,238,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,796,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

