Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $548,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4,125.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $534.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.07.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

