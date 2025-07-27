Royce & Associates LP Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SunOpta by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. SunOpta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $780.47 million, a P/E ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

