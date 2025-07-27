41,329 Shares in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Purchased by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

