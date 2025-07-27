Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

