Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes $231,000 Position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 121,168.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KNGZ opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2429 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

