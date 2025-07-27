Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $204,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 70.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 9.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $306,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,546.98. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,773 shares of company stock valued at $98,711,043. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $249.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.58 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.81 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.03.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.12.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

