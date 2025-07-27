3,506 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Purchased by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 108,150.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $77.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

