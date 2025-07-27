Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $7.49 Million Position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $32.49 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,716,477.44. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.