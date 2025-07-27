Analyzing Envista (NYSE:NVST) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envista and ImmuCell”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.51 billion 1.40 -$1.12 billion ($6.53) -3.19 ImmuCell $26.49 million 2.26 -$2.16 million ($0.07) -94.43

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envista. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Envista has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envista and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista -44.90% 4.07% 2.25% ImmuCell -1.00% -1.02% -0.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Envista shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Envista and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 1 9 4 1 2.33 ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 0.00

Envista currently has a consensus price target of $20.23, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Given Envista’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envista is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Summary

Envista beats ImmuCell on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products. This segment also provides software packages, which include DTX Studio Implant; DTX Studio Lab; and DTX Studio Clinic, a software package offered with its imaging products. It offers its products under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, Ormco, Spark, Orascoptic, Damon, Insignia, AOA brands. The Equipment & Consumables segment provides dental equipment and supplies, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; endodontic systems and related products; restorative materials, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents, and cements; and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, DTX Studio, Kerr, Metrex, Total Care, Pentron, Optibond, Harmonize, Sonicfill, Sybron Endo, and CaviWipes to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. Envista Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test, a quick on-farm diagnostic that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, a bivalent gel tube formulation. In addition, it is developing Re-Tain Drug Product, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

