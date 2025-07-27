Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $980,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $714.68 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $709.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.73.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

