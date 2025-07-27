Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $810,000 Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,211,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

CVS Health Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of CVS opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.