Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $951,000 in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Perella Weinberg Partners makes up about 0.7% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bryce Point Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWP opened at $20.56 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $211.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -65.12%.

PWP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

